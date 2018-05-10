Home NATIONAL Kavanaugh Bump? GOP Fights For New Energy As Vote Nears
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington
The Latest: Kavanaugh Nomination Clears Key Senate Hurdle

Texas Congresswoman Fires Intern Arrested For Data Leak

Germany Calls On Russia To Halt Campaign Of Cyberattacks

US Unemployment Rate Falls To 49-Year Low Of 3.7 Percent

Record Imports Push US Trade Gap To $53.2 Billion In August

India Has Signed A $5 Billion Deal To Buy Russian S-400s

Deliberations Resuming In Chicago Police Shooting Case

Crew Recount Terror Of Tsunami That Dumped Ferry In Village

Interpol President Reported Missing After Trip To China

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is threatening to erode Democrats’ enthusiasm advantage as the fiery debate over his Supreme Court nominee enters its final phase.
Political strategists suggest the GOP’s enthusiastic embrace of Brett Kavanaugh despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct may have shifted the political landscape – at least temporarily – by injecting new energy into the most passionate Republican voters a month before the election.
Trump’s aggressive defense of Kavanaugh has resonated particularly with white working-class men, who are a shrinking voting bloc nationally but remain a critical segment of Trump’s political base.
Democrats have claimed an undisputed enthusiasm advantage early in the Trump era. But even a small erosion in the so-called enthusiasm gap could make a big difference on Election Day.

