Kellogg To Close 2 Texas Distribution Centers, Lay Off 421
Kellogg To Close 2 Texas Distribution Centers, Lay Off 421

Kellogg To Close 2 Texas Distribution Centers, Lay Off 421

(AP) – The Kellogg Co. has confirmed plans to close distribution centers in Fort Worth and Houston and lay off more than 420 workers.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based breakfast and snack food giant notified the Texas Workforce Commission of its plans in letters dated Friday.

The workers’ last day on the job is scheduled to be between July 29 and Aug. 11 for distribution center employees and Aug. 4 and Aug. 17 for snacks retail execution employees, most of whom work away from the distribution centers.

The layoffs will affect 201 workers at the Fort Worth center and 220 at the Houston location.

