Home NATIONAL Kelly Flexes Muscle His First Day On The Job At White House
Kelly Flexes Muscle His First Day On The Job At White House
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Kelly Flexes Muscle His First Day On The Job At White House

0
0
Trump_61234-644×485
now viewing

Kelly Flexes Muscle His First Day On The Job At White House

920×920 (1)
now playing

Clerics Offering Religious Edicts In Cairo Metro Stir Debate

Venezuela_Political_Crisis_32808.jpg-e78de
now playing

Allies Say Venezuelan Opposition Figures Taken Away

donald trump
now playing

Trump On Tricky Legal Ground With 'Obamacare' Threat

pedestrian_auto_accident_01_red_300
now playing

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

murder-investigation
now playing

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

JOHN KELLY
now playing

White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'

CHRIS CHRISTIE AT CUBS GAME
now playing

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

DR DELI VERS PATIENTS BABY AND SHE HAS BABY
now playing

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

jesus roberto rodriguez new tsx pres
now playing

New TSC President On Board

MIKE PENCE VLADAMIR PUTIN
now playing

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

(AP) – By all indications, new Trump White House chief of staff, John Kelly, is not afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
The decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq was tapped by President Donald Trump to bring order to a chaotic West Wing.
Kelly began to make his mark Monday, dumping newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci just days after his hiring, and restructuring a dysfunctional command structure that has bred warring factions.
From now on, all senior staffers – including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and chief strategist Steve Bannon – will report to Kelly instead of the president.
Some outside the White House say those and other changes are long overdue.

Related posts:

  1. White House Says Kelly Has ‘full authority’
  2. White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews
  3. John Kelly Brings Military Bearing To White House Staff
  4. White House Aide’s Tirade Tests Editors And Producers
Related Posts
donald trump

Trump On Tricky Legal Ground With ‘Obamacare’ Threat

Zack Cantu 0
murder-investigation

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

jsalinas 0
JOHN KELLY

White House Says Kelly Has ‘full authority’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video