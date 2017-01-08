Kelly Flexes Muscle His First Day On The Job At White House

(AP) – By all indications, new Trump White House chief of staff, John Kelly, is not afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

The decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq was tapped by President Donald Trump to bring order to a chaotic West Wing.

Kelly began to make his mark Monday, dumping newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci just days after his hiring, and restructuring a dysfunctional command structure that has bred warring factions.

From now on, all senior staffers – including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and chief strategist Steve Bannon – will report to Kelly instead of the president.

Some outside the White House say those and other changes are long overdue.