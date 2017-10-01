Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority

(AP) – Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly says closing the border to the “illegal movement of people and things” would be his top priority as secretary of Homeland Security.

Kelly says in a questionnaire from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that achieving that goal starts with “physical obstacles like a border wall and supporting surveillance technologies.” He said it also requires constant patrols from federal and local law enforcement.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall on the Mexican border. Kelly says the eradication of coca and poppies hundreds of miles south of the Rio Grande is also essential, as is destroying drug-production labs. The questionnaire was released Tuesday ahead of Kelly’s confirmation hearing.