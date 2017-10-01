Home NATIONAL Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority
Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority
NATIONAL
0

Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority

0
0
retired-marine-gen-john-kelly
now viewing

Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

irs-internal-revenue-service
now playing

IRS To Delay Tax Refunds For Millions Of Low-Income Families

alicia-chambers-okc-drive-into-crow-homecoming-parade
now playing

Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

markeith-loyd
now playing

UPDATE: Reward Shooting Suspect Raised To $100,000

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Lawmaker: Intel Shows Former Gitmo Detainees Threaten US

city-of-mcallen
now playing

McAllen Among The Worst Metro Areas For Stem Employees

JAIL PRISON BARS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder

debbie-reynolds-and-carrie-fisher
now playing

Debbie Reynolds' Death Certificate Confirms Stroke

jeff-sessions
now playing

Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking

police-badge-generic
now playing

Police: Austin Officer Fired After Breaking Into Home

(AP) – Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly says closing the border to the “illegal movement of people and things” would be his top priority as secretary of Homeland Security.

Kelly says in a questionnaire from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that achieving that goal starts with “physical obstacles like a border wall and supporting surveillance technologies.” He said it also requires constant patrols from federal and local law enforcement.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall on the Mexican border.  Kelly says the eradication of coca and poppies hundreds of miles south of the Rio Grande is also essential, as is destroying drug-production labs.  The questionnaire was released Tuesday ahead of Kelly’s confirmation hearing.

Related posts:

  1. Homeland Security Pick Faces Questions On Wall, Immigration
  2. Mexico: Neither Submission Nor Confrontation With US
  3. Mexico Says It Will Negotiate With Trump
  4. Cash Crunch, Bathroom Bill Battle Await Texas Lawmakers
Related Posts
2017-presidential-ignauguration

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

jsalinas 0
irs-internal-revenue-service

IRS To Delay Tax Refunds For Millions Of Low-Income Families

jsalinas 0
alicia-chambers-okc-drive-into-crow-homecoming-parade

Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video