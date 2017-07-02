Home NATIONAL Kelly Unsure If Dangerous Foreigners Admitted
Kelly Unsure If Dangerous Foreigners Admitted
Kelly Unsure If Dangerous Foreigners Admitted

(AP) – Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he’s not sure if any foreigners who intend to do harm in the U.S. have been allowed into the United States since a federal judge blocked the government from carrying out President Donald Trump’s travel and immigration ban.  Kelly says federal authorities won’t know for sure “until the boom.”  “We won’t know until then,” Kelly says, referring to a possible attack.

Kelly was addressing questions Tuesday from Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.  Thompson was asking about Trump’s tweet that “many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country.” The president, in another tweet, said people “were pouring in.”

