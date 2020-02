White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters in the briefing room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

White House aide Kellyanne Conway is calling for a Senate resolution that denounces House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s behavior during the State of the Union address.

Conway said it was disappointing to watch Democrats sitting on their hands and rolling their eyes. She said it shows how petty and peevish the Democratic Party has become. She criticized Pelosi for muttering to herself during the speech and “shredding” a copy of President Trump’s speech.