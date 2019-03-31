Kellyanne Conway Says Biden Has A ‘big problem’

(AP) – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden after a former Nevada state legislator alleged he inappropriately kissed her on the back of her head in 2014.

Conway described the woman, Lucy Flores, as “quite bold” to “go against the highest levels of her political party” with the allegations and said Biden now has a “big problem.” Biden, a Democrat, is considering running for president in 2020.

Conway tells “Fox News Sunday” that quote, “He calls it affection and handshakes. His party calls it completely inappropriate.” Conway suggested that Biden should consider apologizing to Flores.

Flores, who was Nevada’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2014, wrote in New York Magazine that she felt uncomfortable with her interactions with Biden.