Kenosha Police: 3 Shot, 2 Fatally, During Wisconsin Protests

(AP) — Police say two people have died and one person was injured as shots were fired during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police. Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik says that the shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in an area where protests took place. The wounded person had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He gave no other details. The violence followed the shooting Sunday of Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed. Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Blake. He said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.