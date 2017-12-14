Home NATIONAL Kentucky Lawmaker’s Wife Wants To Replace Him
DAN AND REBECCA JOHNSON
(AP) – The wife of a Republican lawmaker in Kentucky who killed himself after accusations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl says she will seek to replace him in the state legislature.

Rebecca Johnson made the announcement in a news release sent to The Associated Press. Dan Johnson killed himself Wednesday night.  David Adams, a political operative who worked for Dan Johnson, confirmed Rebecca Johnson’s intentions.

In the release, Rebecca Johnson referred to her husband’s death as a “high-tech lynching based on lies and half-truths.”  The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a story earlier this week detailing accusations that Johnson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2013. Police had investigated the matter but did not file charges. The story prompted police to re-open the investigation.  Dan Johnson had called the accusations “totally false.”

