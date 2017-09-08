Home NATIONAL Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias
Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias

0
0
Amazon Warehouse Job Fair
now viewing

Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias

Trump Boyhood Home
now playing

Want To Live Like A Trump? President's Old Home Is On Airbnb

North Korea Nuclear
now playing

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

media_ed57e60c50d04d52a13a289462fc515c-DMID1-5bpbxofnl-640×360
now playing

Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay

949d6141f49e44909befccb700c7ee85-780×515
now playing

Postal Service Bets On Higher Stamp Prices To Fix Woes

920×920 (4)
now playing

Guam's Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea

WireAP_25c78b364d404fe490576be9bb15c5e5_12x5_992
now playing

Glen Campbell Said Goodbye To His Life, Career Through Music

canada-refugee
now playing

A US Back Road Is Route To Hope In Canada For Many Migrants

59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-0
now playing

Could Voting Fraud Panel Create An Easy Target For Hackers?

France Soldiers Attacked
now playing

3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack

000d4a8f-800
now playing

New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump's Comments

(AP) – A Kentucky man and his transgender wife sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at the mammoth online retailer’s warehouse in northern Kentucky.

A lawyer working with the couple said the case is notable in part because Amazon, one of the nation’s largest corporations, has a record of strongly supporting gay and transgender rights.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Covington, Kentucky, alleges that Dane Lane and Allegra Schawe-Lane were targeted with threats, slurs and sexual harassment by numerous colleagues at their shipping facility. Their complaints to superiors led to retaliation in some cases, rather than any effective steps to halt the abuse, the couple contends.

At one point, according to the suit, the brake line of their car was severed while parked in a secure lot at the workplace in Hebron, Kentucky.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs’ case will be handled by Kentucky lawyers on behalf of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, a national transgender-rights organization.

The fund’s executive director, Jillian Weiss, noted that Amazon has intervened in other court cases in support of transgender rights, and that the company’s Amazon Studios produced the acclaimed television series “Transparent” with a protagonist who transitions from male to female.

“We have a company that touts its transgender friendliness,” Weiss said. “Yet in Kentucky, when a transgender person comes and says, ‘Look, I’m being harassed,’ they get no help.”

Schawe-Lane said she sought a job with Amazon in part because of the company’s reputation as LGBT-friendly. Its own corporate policy prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I thought we would be safe and accepted,” Schawe-Lane said in a telephone interview. “Instead it was like a bad dream. Every day, I’d wish it was ‘Candid Camera’ and someone would pop out and say it was all a joke.”

The couple was hired by Amazon in October 2014 and resigned a year later, saying conditions at their workplace were intolerable.

Two months before resigning, they filed discrimination charges with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC declared earlier this year that evidence substantiated some of the couple’s allegations and said they had grounds for a lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks both compensatory payment and punitive damages, with the amount to be determined by a jury. It also seeks a court order requiring Amazon to implement workplace programs that would ensure respectful treatment of transgender employees.

Several other transgender-rights lawsuits have been litigated recently, with mixed results. The Kentucky case alleges that various abuses suffered by the plaintiffs violated provisions of the U.S. and Kentucky civil rights acts, state and federal labor law, and also the Americans With Disabilities Act. According to Weiss, the ADA comes into play in this case because Schawe-Lane’s status as a transgender woman was perceived her employers as a disability.

Aside from their experience at Amazon, they couple said they generally feel accepted in their community and have no desire to leave Kentucky. However, they said they are both undergoing treatment related to the workplace traumas they experienced, and have been advised by their doctors that they are not ready to take new jobs.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Trump Boyhood Home

Want To Live Like A Trump? President’s Old Home Is On Airbnb

Roxanne Garcia 0
North Korea Nuclear

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

Roxanne Garcia 0
media_ed57e60c50d04d52a13a289462fc515c-DMID1-5bpbxofnl-640×360

Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video