Kentucky Police Shooting Video Raises Questions On Tactics

Will Pitts discusses on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a recent police shooting in Louisville, Ky. Pitts said he witnessed the shooting and is standing near the door where David McAtee was shot by officers. McAtee was shot after police arrived to disperse a crowd gathering near his business.Police said a video showed that David McAtee fired his gun as officers approached the business firing pepper balls to clear the lot. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

(AP) — The shooting of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook by law enforcement is raising new questions about use of force practices by Louisville police. Louisville Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area responding to a reports of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery early Monday. Police have said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon. The department’s use of force policy says “force may not be resorted to unless other reasonable alternatives have been exhausted.”