Home NATIONAL Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault
Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault

0
0
Shooting-News-Graphic
now viewing

Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

Road Blocks, Gunfights In Mexican Border City; 6 Dead

REYNOSA MILITARY
now playing

New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa

Trump, New York, USA – 15 Nov 2016
now playing

Dollar Tumbles After US Treasury Chief Welcomes Weaker Value

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors' Boycott

BREXIT
now playing

Cameron Says Brexit A 'mistake not a disaster'

NEW 3D PROJECTOR
now playing

Better Than Holograms: A New 3-D Projection Into Thin Air

turpin couple abuse 13 children
now playing

DA Seeks To Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Shooting Victim Remembered As 'sweet soul'

Larry Nassar
now playing

Nassar Letter: 'Stories are being fabricated'

WOMEN IN COMBAT ROLL IN MILITARY SMALL GEN
now playing

Army To Send Female Infantry, Armor Officers To 3 More Bases

(Benton, KY) — The Kentucky teenager accused of shooting at more than a dozen students and killing two faces murder and first-degree assault.

The unidentified teen faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault. Marshall County prosecutor Jason Darnell says assault carries the same penalty as attempted murder. Darnell says a probable cause and detention hearing has been scheduled in juvenile court. At that time, Darnell said the 15-year-old suspect will be charged as a youthful offender. Prosecutors then plan to ask the court to certify the suspect as an adult and then take the case to a Marshall County Grand Jury already scheduled for February 13.

Marshall County authorities say the teenage shooting suspect is being held in a secure juvenile facility.

Related posts:

  1. Family Of Nahomi Rodriguez Takes Possession Of Teen’s Remains
  2. La Joya Settles Sexual Assault Suit With Accuser
  3. Patterson Co-Defendant Offered Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case
Related Posts
REYNOSA MILITARY

New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa

jsalinas 0
WHITE HOUSE

Sanctuary Cities Policy Prompts Mayors’ Boycott

jsalinas 0
NEW 3D PROJECTOR

Better Than Holograms: A New 3-D Projection Into Thin Air

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video