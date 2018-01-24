Kentucky Prosecutors Say Teen Shooter Facing Murder, First-Degree Assault

(Benton, KY) — The Kentucky teenager accused of shooting at more than a dozen students and killing two faces murder and first-degree assault.

The unidentified teen faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault. Marshall County prosecutor Jason Darnell says assault carries the same penalty as attempted murder. Darnell says a probable cause and detention hearing has been scheduled in juvenile court. At that time, Darnell said the 15-year-old suspect will be charged as a youthful offender. Prosecutors then plan to ask the court to certify the suspect as an adult and then take the case to a Marshall County Grand Jury already scheduled for February 13.

Marshall County authorities say the teenage shooting suspect is being held in a secure juvenile facility.