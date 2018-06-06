Home WORLD Kenya Search Suspended For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People
(AP) – A Kenyan official says the search for a small plane that went missing on Tuesday with 10 people on board has been suspended until the morning.  Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherotich says the search is called off overnight due to poor visibility.

Authorities on Wednesday focused the search efforts on the Aberdare mountain range in central Kenya where a mobile phone signal from the plane had been located.   The plane had been flying from the western town of Kitale to the capital, Nairobi.

Crashes involving light aircraft are reported often in Kenya. Many people on board escape with injuries.

