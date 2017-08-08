Kenyan President Votes In Tight Elections

(AP) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has voted in his birthplace of Gatundu, north of Nairobi.

Kenyans on Tuesday started voting in a fiercely contested election that pits Kenyatta against challenger Raila Odinga. This East Africa economic hub is known known for its relative, long-term stability as well as vying ethnic allegiances that shadow its democracy.

“I feel good. I feel positive because we ran a positive campaign,” Kenyatta said after casting his vote. He urged Kenyans to vote peacefully and go home to await the results. He was accompanied by his wife, Margaret, his mother and two of his three children.

“Peace. Peace. Peace,” said Kenyatta, who seeks a second and final term in office. “I say peace because Kenya was here before and it will be here after today.”

No related posts.