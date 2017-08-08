Home WORLD Kenyan President Votes In Tight Elections
Kenyan President Votes In Tight Elections
WORLD
0

Kenyan President Votes In Tight Elections

0
0
AR-308079774
now viewing

Kenyan President Votes In Tight Elections

83906dee837f95b74e9ad5b36faff80e166b4e9d4364e78444dc77c8836f1f76_4068606
now playing

Haruo Nakajima, Actor Who Played Original Godzilla, Dies

OralApplianceStudyPic
now playing

US Nixes Sleep Apnea Test Plan For Truckers, Train Engineers

920×920 (3)
now playing

UN Team Decries Venezuela Human Rights Situation

Pence
now playing

Pence Carves His Own Political ID, On Behalf Of Trump

flood-flooding-generic
now playing

SAFD Saves Man From Roof Of Car

murder-investigation
now playing

Three Charged In June Murder In McAllen

hit-and-run
now playing

Brownsville Hit-And-Run Victim Fighting For His Life

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Insists His Political Base Remains Strong

deadly fire fatal fire
now playing

Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Sought

gavel
now playing

Son Of Mexico Drug Cartel Figure Indicted On US Drug Charges

(AP) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has voted in his birthplace of Gatundu, north of Nairobi.
Kenyans on Tuesday started voting in a fiercely contested election that pits Kenyatta against challenger Raila Odinga. This East Africa economic hub is known known for its relative, long-term stability as well as vying ethnic allegiances that shadow its democracy.
“I feel good. I feel positive because we ran a positive campaign,” Kenyatta said after casting his vote. He urged Kenyans to vote peacefully and go home to await the results. He was accompanied by his wife, Margaret, his mother and two of his three children.
“Peace. Peace. Peace,” said Kenyatta, who seeks a second and final term in office. “I say peace because Kenya was here before and it will be here after today.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
83906dee837f95b74e9ad5b36faff80e166b4e9d4364e78444dc77c8836f1f76_4068606

Haruo Nakajima, Actor Who Played Original Godzilla, Dies

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (3)

UN Team Decries Venezuela Human Rights Situation

Zack Cantu 0
Ri Yong-ho

The Latest: North Korea Says No Negotiations Over Its Nukes

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video