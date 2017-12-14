Home NATIONAL Key House Conservative Group Backs Tax Package
Key House Conservative Group Backs Tax Package
Key House Conservative Group Backs Tax Package

(AP) – The sweeping tax overhaul in Congress just got a boost from a key faction of the party. Conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus say they support the package, which is speeding toward votes next week.

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan is a member of the caucus. Jordan says, “I think it’s going to pass. I think you’re going to see the vast majority of the Freedom Caucus people vote for it.”  Caucus leader Mark Meadows of North Carolina says he doesn’t see “any alarm bells” in the emerging package.

The Freedom Caucus is a key constituency for House GOP leaders because it has more than 30 members, and a united caucus could kill any bill that lacks Democratic support. Congressional Democrats were shut out from crafting the tax package and have been united against it.

