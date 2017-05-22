Home NATIONAL Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing
Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing
Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

Key Lawmakers Vow Full Airing Of Reasons Behind Comey Firing

(AP) – Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia’s interference with the U.S. election. The probe appears to be reaching close to President Donald Trump and his inner circle.
In Sunday show appearances, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers said they will press Comey in hearings as to whether he ever felt that Trump tried to interfere with his FBI work. Others are insisting on seeing any White House or FBI documents that detail conversations between the two.
Comey was fired by Trump earlier this month. The former FBI director agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after the Memorial Day holiday.

