Key Player Admits Role In Local Pharmacy-Physician Kickback Scheme

Federal prosecutors have secured a guilty plea in a multi-million dollar kickback scheme involving a local pharmacist, Valley physicians, and physicians across Texas. 35-year-old Victoria Renee Guerra Thursday admitted to profiting from drug companies stemming from a scheme in which, as a pharmacy marketer, she recruited physicians to write prescriptions for the companies’ drugs. The prescriptions were filled by an unnamed local pharmacy, which submitted claims to the federal government totaling more than 40 million dollars.

Over a 2-year period, Guerra was secretly paid 7-and-a-half million dollars, and Guerra, in turn, paid millions in kickbacks to the physicians. Guerra will learn her punishment May 29th. The charge carries a maximum 5-year prison term.