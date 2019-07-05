Key Prosecution Witness Faces Cross-Examination As Delgado Corruption Trial Resumes

The judicial corruption trial of former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado resumes Monday. Jurors will return to McAllen federal court to hear a second day of testimony that’s expected to begin with the defense cross-examination of a key prosecution witness.

Prosecutors opened their case Wednesday with secretly-recorded video footage showing Delgado inside of a vehicle taking an envelope of cash from attorney-turned-informant Noe Perez. The Edinburg attorney spent about six hours on the stand as the only witness prosecutors called on Wednesday’s opening day of the trial.

Delgado is standing trial on 8 counts of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. He’s accused of taking bribes and offering favorable case results in return.