Key Road Inside Laguna Atascosa Closing For Major Reconstruction

Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
The popular Bayside Drive in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge is finally going to re-open – but not until next year, and in a much different form.

Bayside Drive is being reconstructed to better protect the endangered ocelot, and will include underpasses and raised sections to allow ocelots to move safely in their habitat. The road was closed to vehicles five years ago after two ocelots were struck and killed – a significant loss for a population that numbers a little more than a dozen in the refuge.

Bayside Drive will be closed completely when the reconstruction starts next week. It is scheduled to re-open next spring. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the multi-million dollar modification project.

