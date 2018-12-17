Home LOCAL Key Step Toward Building New Border Wall In Hidalgo County To Begin Today
Geotechnical surveys are to begin today for the first new segment of the border wall in Hidalgo County. Contractors hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be taking and testing soil samples along a 6 mile stretch of the flood control levees between Abram and Mission. The surveys are being conducted for the planned new levee wall that will cut through Bentsen State Park, the National Butterfly Center, and church property where the historic La Lomita Chapel sits. Construction of the new levee wall is being expedited as a result of the Department of Homeland Security waiving dozens of federal environmental protection laws. Construction is scheduled to begin in February, three months after the federal government awarded a $145 million contract to SLS Company of Galveston.

