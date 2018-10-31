Home WORLD Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal
Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal
WORLD
0

Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal

0
0
Asia Bibi
now viewing

Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal

MILITARY ON THE BORDER
now playing

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

AIR FORCE JET PLANE PIC
now playing

3 Leaders At Air Force Base Relieved Of Duty

ROBERT BOWERS
now playing

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

CANADA POT MARIJUANA FLAG
now playing

Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada

920×920
now playing

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

DONALD TRUMP AND PAUL RYAN
now playing

Trump Blasts GOP's Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
now playing

Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Sheriff: Man Wanted To Rape, Kill, Eat Florida Girl

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas Capitol Offices Briefly Evacuated Due To Package

Beto O’Rourke Senate Campaign
now playing

O'Rourke Says Trump Stoking 'worst impulses'

(AP) – Pakistan’s top court has acquitted a Christian woman who has been on death row since 2010 for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.  In Wednesday’s verdict, the court ordered authorities to free Asia Bibi.  Bibi was being held at an undisclosed jail for security reasons.

The landmark ruling is expected to anger Islamists who had threatened to launch nationwide protests if the court freed her.  Bibi was arrested in 2009 after a quarrel with Muslim women.  Islamists have demanded her execution. A governor and a minister of minorities were assassinated in 2011 for supporting her.  Insulting Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere rumor of blasphemy can ignite lynchings.

No related posts.

Related Posts
CANADA POT MARIJUANA FLAG

Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada

jsalinas 0
920×920

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

jsalinas 0
WireAP_78156efed01c4b838dcb1dfd71946a89_12x5_992

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Explosion In Russia’s North

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video