Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

Brownsville police have contacted their counterparts in Tamaulipas as they work to turn up a Brownsville mother who is believed to have fled with her young daughter amid a custody dispute.

Authorities have issued a kidnapping warrant for 21-year-old Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro. Police say Villegas-Amaro had recently lost custody of her 1-year-old daughter following a drug arrest. But while visiting her daughter Tuesday, Villegas-Amaro was able to remove her court-ordered ankle monitor, take her daughter, and flee. She was last seen walking toward the Gateway International Bridge.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Villegas-Amaro, you’re urged to call Brownsville police at 548-7000 or the Brownsville CrimeStoppers line at 546-8477.