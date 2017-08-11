Home LOCAL Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl
1-year-old Paris Gomez

Brownsville police have contacted their counterparts in Tamaulipas as they work to turn up a Brownsville mother who is believed to have fled with her young daughter amid a custody dispute.

 

Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro

Authorities have issued a kidnapping warrant for 21-year-old Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro. Police say Villegas-Amaro had recently lost custody of her 1-year-old daughter following a drug arrest. But while visiting her daughter Tuesday, Villegas-Amaro was able to remove her court-ordered ankle monitor, take her daughter, and flee. She was last seen walking toward the Gateway International Bridge.

 

 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Villegas-Amaro, you’re urged to call Brownsville police at 548-7000 or the Brownsville CrimeStoppers line at 546-8477.

