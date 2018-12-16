Home WORLD Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake
Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake
Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake

Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake

(AP) — Children who frequent a Vatican pediatric dispensary have given Pope Francis a birthday cake, a day before he turns 82.
Francis joked with them Sunday, saying he hoped “such a big cake doesn’t give indigestion” and blew out a candle atop the treat decorated in the Vatican’s yellow-and-white official colors.
He said children are good at teaching grown-ups to be humble, to better understand life and people.
Francis said: “The proud, the arrogant, can’t understand life because they’re incapable of lowering themselves.”
As if to make his point, Francis declined to sit on an upholstered chair, opting to perch on the Vatican auditorium’s stage steps.
The charity dispensary, with the help of doctors, nurses and other volunteers, assists some 400 children, many of them from immigrant families, and their mothers.

