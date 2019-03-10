Killer Of Border Patrol Agent Admits To Remaining Charges

Prosecutors have concluded the remaining criminal case against the man convicted and sentenced to death for shooting and killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery in exchange for other similar charges being dropped. The plea brought a 30 year prison sentence, which will run concurrent with the death sentence jurors handed down against Tijerina-Sandoval last June.

Prosecutors say Tijerina-Sandoval and an accomplice, Ismael Hernandez-Vallejo, were responsible for several armed robberies in the weeks before they came across Vega and his family as they were fishing near Santa Monica August 3rd 2014. An armed Vega confronted the men and was shot in the chest and killed.