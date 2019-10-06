NATIONALTRENDING

Killer Of Four Homeless Men Charged

By 70 views
0
Police officers escort Randy Rodriguez Santos from the 5th Precinct to a vehicle bound for a hospital for evidence collection, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. Santos was arrested in connection with the deaths of several homeless men. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

A homeless man is facing charges for allegedly beating four other homeless men to death with a metal pipe, and leaving another critically injured.

Police found two men unconscious with head trauma at Doyers Street and the Bowery in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Saturday, with one of them, a 60-year old man, pronounced dead at the scene, and the other, a 49-year old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A short time later, cops found three more dead men on East Broadway.

Cops say the victims of 24-year old Randy Rodriguez-Santos, which ranged in age from 48-83, were chosen at random. Police say they found the pipe on Santos’ shoulder, covered in blood, and he’s charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of marijuana.

WH Responds To Second Whistleblower

Previous article

Police: 2 Dead Following Shootout Outside Nightclub

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL