Killer Of Four Homeless Men Charged

Police officers escort Randy Rodriguez Santos from the 5th Precinct to a vehicle bound for a hospital for evidence collection, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. Santos was arrested in connection with the deaths of several homeless men. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

A homeless man is facing charges for allegedly beating four other homeless men to death with a metal pipe, and leaving another critically injured.

Police found two men unconscious with head trauma at Doyers Street and the Bowery in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Saturday, with one of them, a 60-year old man, pronounced dead at the scene, and the other, a 49-year old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A short time later, cops found three more dead men on East Broadway.

Cops say the victims of 24-year old Randy Rodriguez-Santos, which ranged in age from 48-83, were chosen at random. Police say they found the pipe on Santos’ shoulder, covered in blood, and he’s charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of marijuana.