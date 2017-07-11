Killer Of McAllen Teen 20 Years Ago To Be Executed Tomorrow

After nearly 20 years on Texas death row, the man condemned for killing his teenage cousin from McAllen is to be executed Wednesday. Ruben Ramirez Cardenas was convicted of capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Mayra Laguna.

Prosecutors say early the morning of February 22nd 1997, Cardenas crawled through the girl’s bedroom window, whisked her out of her home, and drove to a rural area of Edinburg where he raped, beat, and strangled her, then dumped her body into a nearby canal.

The now 47-year-old Cardenas, a Mexican national, had appealed his death sentence, claiming authorities failed to notify him after his arrest of his international treaty rights that allow him to contact Mexican consulate officials for assistance. A federal appeals court rejected the argument.