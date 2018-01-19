Home NATIONAL Killing Of Small-Town Online Exhibitionist Shocks Community
42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West

(AP) – Alabama police are investigating the killing of an online exhibitionist who was found dead outside her home in suburban Birmingham.  Authorities have classified the death of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West as a homicide, but they haven’t released details about how she died.

Police also haven’t said whether West’s work as an online adult model was a factor. West portrayed herself as a full-time wife and mom on Facebook, but she also had an adult site with racy images she promoted through Twitter and Instagram.

The death shocked neighbors and people who knew West where she lived in Calera, a town of 14,000 people about 35 miles south of Birmingham.  The owner of a fitness center where West worked out called her a nice lady.

