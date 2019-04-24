Kim Hopes For “successful” Summit With Putin

(AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stepped out of his khaki-green armored train in far-eastern Russia, smiling and upbeat ahead of a much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit Thursday comes amid deadlocked global diplomacy over North Korewa’s nuclear program.

Dressed in a black coat and a fedora, Kim first met Wednesday with Russian officials at Russia’s Khasan train station near its border with North Korea before traveling on to Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok for a summit Thursday with Putin.

Speaking to Russia’s state-owned Rossiya-24, Kim said he’s hoping for a “successful and useful” visit and would like to discuss with Putin the “settlement of the situation in the Korean Peninsula” as well as bilateral ties with Russia. It was his first visit to Russia as North Korean leader; his late father, Kim Jong Il, visited Russia in 2011.

In this photo released by thePress office of the administration of Primorsky Krai region, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, center left, surrounded by Russian and North Korea’s officials walks, after arriving in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday morning for his much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok. (Igor Novikov/Press Office of the Primorye Territory Administration via AP)