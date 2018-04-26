Home WORLD Kim Jong Un Will Walk Across Border For Summit With Moon
Kim Jong Un Will Walk Across Border For Summit With Moon
(AP) – Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders’ historic summit.
South Korea is releasing some details Thursday ahead of the Koreas’ third-ever summit being held on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom on Friday. The talks are expected to focus on North Korea’s nuclear program.
Moon’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok says Moon will meet Kim at the border, inspect the honor guard and then start formal talks. Im says the two leaders will also plant a pine tree together on the borderline, using dirt from both countries’ mountains and rivers.

