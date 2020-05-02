Kim Reappears In Public, Ending Absence Amid Health Rumors

ADDS CITY AND ID OF WOMAN - In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, cuts a tape, watched by his sister Kim Yo Jong, during his visit to a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, South Pyongan province, near Pyongyang, North Korea. Kim made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of the fertilizer factory, state media said Saturday, May 2, 2020, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
(AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days after his absence triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill. The Korean Central News Agency says Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong. who many believe would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule. Videos and photos show Kim wearing a black Mao suit and constantly smiling, walking around facilities, applauding, cutting a huge red ribbon with a scissor handed by his sister. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 birthday celebration for his late grandfather.