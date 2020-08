Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., speaks at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. At left is her father Martin Luther King, III. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

The granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is condemning police brutality and gun violence.

The 12-year-old spoke at today’s March on Washington, saying her generation hopes to fulfill her grandfather’s dream of equality and justice for all. King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech 57 years ago from the same location.

This year, the march is called “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” in reference to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.