Kobe Bryant Helicopter Had Nearly Cleared Blinding Clouds

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, in Calabasas, Calif. Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any outward evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,File)

Investigators say the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others was almost out of blinding clouds when it plunged and crashed into a Southern California hillside. An investigative update released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board says there wasn’t any sign of engine failure in the Jan. 26 crash northwest of Los Angeles. The update doesn’t say what caused the crash, but it indicates the pilot was only 100 feet (30 meters) from the cloud tops when he suddenly descended. The update reinforces the notion that the pilot became disoriented while trying to get to clear skies.