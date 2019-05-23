Korean War Vet From Rio Grande City To Be Honored Friday

A memorial service will be held Friday in Rio Grande City to pay respects to a Korean War veteran whose remains were just recently identified as those of a local soldier. 18-year-old Army Private First Class Herschel Riggs of Rio Grande City was declared missing in action in July 1950 following a battle with North Korean forces.

A set of remains had been retrieved three months later and were buried at the National Memorial of the Pacific in Honolulu. The remains were disinterred in 2017, and after expert DNA analysis, were confirmed to be those of Private Riggs.

The tribute will be held at the War Memorial at the Starr County courthouse Friday. A formal burial service for Riggs will be held Saturday in Pearsall, about 100 miles north of Laredo.