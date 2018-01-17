Home WORLD Koreas To Form Their First Joint Olympic Team
Koreas To Form Their First Joint Olympic Team
Koreas To Form Their First Joint Olympic Team

Koreas To Form Their First Joint Olympic Team

(AP) – South Korea says the rival Koreas have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and have their athletes march together during the opening ceremony of next month’s Winter Olympics in the South.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the Koreas reached the agreement during talks Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom.  It says athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony and will field a single women’s ice hockey team.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee. The South Korean ministry says the two Koreas will consult with the IOC this weekend.

