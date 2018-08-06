Home NATIONAL Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks To Live
Charles Krauthammer
Fox news contributor and columnist Charles Krauthammer says he only has a few weeks to live. Krauthammer revealed today that he is in the final stages of a losing battle with cancer.

The 68-year-old Pulitzer prize winner has been missing from Fox New’s “Special Report” for nearly a year as he battled an abdominal tumor and subsequent complications.

Krauthammer graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 from his hospital bed while recovering from a diving accident that left him a quadriplegic.

