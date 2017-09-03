Kremlin Denies Violations Of Nuclear Arms Pact With US

(AP) – The Kremlin is rejecting U.S. claims of Russian violations of a landmark nuclear arms treaty.

Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Wednesday accused Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of “the spirit and intent” of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and charged that Moscow’s intention is to threaten U.S. facilities in Europe and the NATO alliance.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says, “we disagree with and reject any such accusations.” He added that Russia has adhered to its obligations under the pact and will continue to do so.

The INF Treaty bans an entire class of weapons – all land-based cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,410 miles).