Kremlin: Putin-Trump Meeting to Be Friday In Germany
Kremlin: Putin-Trump Meeting to Be Friday In Germany

(AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump will take place Friday in Germany.
Russian news agencies say Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Tuesday that the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit being held in Hamburg.  He wouldn’t give any further details.
Ushakov has previously said the two would likely discuss the fight against terrorism, the war in Syria and the crisis in Ukraine.
He added the Kremlin also expects the U.S. to quickly return the Russian Embassy’s compounds, which were shuttered by the previous Obama administration. He noted that Russia has demonstrated a remarkable restraint by refraining from a tit-for-tat response, but added that its patience is running out.

