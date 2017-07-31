Home WORLD Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties
Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties
WORLD
0

Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties

0
0
ASDY2VNBPZGIBJCOATWWZZRCPA
now viewing

Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties

TRUCK STOP
now playing

Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot

920×920
now playing

Trump's New Chief Of Staff Takes Over A White House In Chaos

transgender-soldier-fears-life-setback-after-trumps-tweet1 (1)
now playing

Transgender Soldier Fears Life Setback After Trump's Tweet

arrest made
now playing

MS-13 Member Wanted For 2 Texas Murders Arrested In Virginia

HOT AIR BALLOON MEMORIAL KYLE TEXAS
now playing

1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash

WATER WELL
now playing

Man Rescues Grandson, 3, Who Fell Into Water Well

DRUNK DRIVING TEST DWI TEST DRIVING AND DRINKING-2
now playing

Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper's Car

police20lights20generic
now playing

Man Charged With Slaying Of 16-Year-Old Girl

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank

POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Investigation Continues Into Palmview Officer-Involved Shooting

(AP) – The Kremlin says Washington needs to show “political will” for Russia-U.S. relations to recover.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday that it will take time for the U.S. to rid itself of what he called “political schizophrenia.” He added that Russia remains interested in constructive cooperation with the U.S. three days after the U.S. Congress approved sanctions against Russia.
On Sunday, Putin said the U.S. would have to cut 755 of its embassy and consulate staff in Russia – a sweeping reduction which he described as a response to new U.S. sanctions. The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced closing down a U.S. recreational retreat on the outskirts of Moscow as well as warehouse facilities.
Moscow’s move showed that its earlier hopes for an improvement in Russia-U.S. ties after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election have withered.

The U.S. State Department called Putin’s move “a regrettable and uncalled-for act.”
The announcement Sunday also came hours after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed in Estonia, which borders Russia, for talks with the country that holds the rotating European Union presidency.
Russian’s Foreign Ministry on Friday first ordered a reduction by Sept. 1 in U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia to 455 people in response to a new package of American sanctions.
The sanctions seek to punish Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and for its aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

Related posts:

  1. Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions
  2. EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia
  3. House Overwhelmingly Backs Intelligence Bill
  4. US Hits Iran With More Sanctions In Response To Space Launch
Related Posts
TRUCK STOP

Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot

Zack Cantu 0
JGH

Venezuela Crisis Enters New Phase With Sunday Vote

Danny Castillon 0
German police say stabbing suspect born in UAE

German Police Say Stabbing Suspect Born In UAE

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video