Kremlin Says Focus On Sessions Meetings Could Affect US-Russian Ties

(AP) – A Kremlin spokesman says all the attention given to Jeff Sessions’ meetings with Russia’s U.S. ambassador during the U.S. presidential campaign last year could affect improved ties between the countries.

Sessions – who’s now President Donald Trump’s attorney general – was a senator and policy adviser to Trump’s campaign at the time of the meetings with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.  Dmitry Peskov is the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin.  Peskov tells reporters that he didn’t know about the meetings. But he says it’s normal for Russian diplomats to meet with U.S. lawmakers.

The White House says Sessions met with the diplomat in his capacity as a senator, rather than as a Trump campaign adviser.  Peskov is characterizing reaction to the news of the meetings as “an emotional atmosphere (that) leads to resistance to the idea of some kind of U.S.-Russia dialogue.”

