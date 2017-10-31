Home TRENDING Kremlin Says Russia Not Implicated By Mueller
Kremlin Says Russia Not Implicated By Mueller
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Kremlin Says Russia Not Implicated By Mueller

0
0
putin_3463140k
now viewing

Kremlin Says Russia Not Implicated By Mueller

hurricane harvey
now playing

Disaster Relief Now Costing $200 Million Each Day

house-of-cards-kevin-2-t
now playing

Netflix Suspends Production On 'House of Cards'

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Was 'gold mine' Of Information

juan manuel hernandez
now playing

McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker's Death

AP17270821393372
now playing

Tech Companies Find More Signs Of Russian Election Activity

IMG_20171025_120004_2.0
now playing

Sprint, T-Mobile Slide As Reports Cast Doubts On Merger

Ivanka Trump
now playing

Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia

WireAP_7db1279163ab4d4e85fc2c3fa04a08bf_12x5_992
now playing

Netflix Exploring 'House of Cards' Spinoff Amid Spacey Flap

7
now playing

Google-Bred Waymo Aims To Shift Robotic Cars Into Next Gear

dc-Cover-7gin065ro7vvr89t86ctc3pob4-20170417155803.Medi
now playing

New Fingerprint Algorithm Helps ID Bodies Found Decades Ago

(AP) – The Kremlin says Russia is not implicated by the first criminal cases against associates of President Donald Trump.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that “so far Russia doesn’t figure in any way in these charges which have been made” and that Russia hopes that they do not feed “hysteria.”
Peskov adds that accusations of Russian meddling in the election remain “unfounded,” and “we are observing (the situation) with interest.”
Peskov also says that connections between former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos and a man he believed to have links to the Russian Foreign Ministry did not prove any complicity by the Russian government.

Related posts:

  1. Russia Probe Centers On Trump Campaign Aide
  2. Trump Comes Ahead With Fresh Criticism Of Russia Inquiry
  3. Lawmakers To Trump: Leave Mueller Alone
  4. Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe
Related Posts
hurricane harvey

Disaster Relief Now Costing $200 Million Each Day

Fred Cruz 0
house-of-cards-kevin-2-t

Netflix Suspends Production On ‘House of Cards’

Fred Cruz 0
BOWE BERGDAHL

Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video