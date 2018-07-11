Home WORLD Kremlin Sees Little Chance Of Better US Ties
(AP) – The Kremlin says the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections are not going to hurt ties between Russia and the U.S. because they are bad as it is.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that “it’d be hard to make (the relationship) even worse.”  Peskov refused to comment on a suggestion that the Democrats’ control of the House will make it more difficult for President Donald Trump to repair ties with Russia. He says, however, “there are no bright prospects on the horizon” for improving the relations.

A meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin planned for next week in France has been scrapped.  A senior Russian lawmaker, Konstantin Kosachev, says a Democratic majority in the House means Trump will face “unpleasant challenges.”

