Kremlin Still Expecting Putin-Trump Summit To Go Ahead
Kremlin Still Expecting Putin-Trump Summit To Go Ahead

Kremlin Still Expecting Putin-Trump Summit To Go Ahead

(AP) – The Kremlin says it still expects a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump to go ahead as planned.
Trump, in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, said he may cancel his planned sit-down with Putin in Argentina following Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian naval ships last weekend.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the meeting is on and that Russia has not received “any other information from our U.S. counterparts.”
The long-simmering conflict between Russia and Ukraine burst into the open on Sunday when Russian border guards fired on three Ukrainian vessels and seized the ships and the crew.

