Home TRENDING Kremlin Surprised By Trump’s Putin Cancellation
Kremlin Surprised By Trump’s Putin Cancellation
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Kremlin Surprised By Trump’s Putin Cancellation

0
0
d-trump_v-putin
now viewing

Kremlin Surprised By Trump’s Putin Cancellation

BORDER WALL
now playing

Federal Contract Awarded For Gate Construction On Valley Border Wall

ROMIAN LETTUCE
now playing

Repeat Outbreaks Pressure Produce Industry To Step Up Safety

OPIOID CRISIS BANNER
now playing

Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits

Paul Caneiro mansion murders of 4
now playing

Officials Release Details On Family Slaying

Ambassador Matthew Tueller
now playing

US Yemen Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Stoking Regional Conflicts

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

BORDER TEAR GAS SAN YSIDRO
now playing

No One Arrested In Border Clash Is Prosecuted

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Vs. Castro: 2 Texans Eye White House Runs

IMMIGRANT FAMILY DETENTION
now playing

Ruling May Allow Licensing Of Migrant Family Detention

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

2 Dead Following Undercover Drug Bust

(AP) – The Kremlin says it has not been notified of a cancellation of the much-anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russian news agencies on Thursday quoted Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, as saying that the Kremlin only learnt about the cancellation from Trump’s tweet. He says the Russian delegation is already on its way to the G-20 summit in Argentina.  Peskov said the cancellation means that Putin will have “a couple of more hours” for “useful meetings” with other leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies.

Trump abruptly canceled the meeting on Thursday, saying in a tweet that it is not appropriate for him to meet Putin as Russia still has not returned three Ukrainian vessels it seized on Sunday. Russia has also detained 24 Ukrainian seamen.

Related posts:

  1. Estonia Summons Russian Envoy Over Ukraine
  2. Polish President Backs New Sanctions On Russia
  3. Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress
  4. Trump On Manafort Pardon: ‘I Wouldn’t Take It Off The Table’
Related Posts
BORDER WALL

Federal Contract Awarded For Gate Construction On Valley Border Wall

jsalinas 0
Ambassador Matthew Tueller

US Yemen Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Stoking Regional Conflicts

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video