Kurdish Commander Says Trump Enabled Truce

(AP) – A Syrian Kurdish commander says the truce with Turkey would not have been possible without the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump. Commander Mazloum Abdi’s comments were tweeted Wednesday by his force’s spokesman as Trump made his announcement that the cease-fire between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds will be permanent. Abdi said Trump promised to maintain the U.S. partnership with the Kurdish-led forces and continue long-term support.

In his speech, Trump said a small U.S. force will stay in Syria to protect the oil that remains in the hands of the Kurdish-led forces but made no indication of more cooperation.

Abdi thanked Trump for his “tireless efforts” to stop the Turkish offensive, although Trump had essentially opened the way for the Oct. 9 invasion into northeastern Syria when he ordered his troops to step aside. The offensive lasted nine days before a U.S.-brokered cease-fire was negotiated. The Kurdish force had to withdraw its fighters south of the border.