Kurdish Fighters Pull Out Of Syrian Border Town

(AP) – A spokesman for the main Kurdish-led group in Syria says their fighters have evacuated the northern town of Ras al-Ayn, saying they have no armed presence there anymore.

Kino Gabriel of the Syrian Democratic Forces said Sunday’s evacuation was part of the agreement to pause military operations with Turkey with American mediation.

The withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from Ras al-Ayn would open the way for them to leave a broader swath of territory along the Syria-Turkey border, as part of an agreement reached between the U.S. and Turkey.

Following the evacuation, the Kurdish fighters would redeploy from a zone 120 kilometers (75 miles) wide and 30 kilometers (20 miles) deep between the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.