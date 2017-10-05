Kurdish Fighters Welcome US Aid

(AP) – The Syrian Kurdish group labeled a terror organization by Turkey is hailing the U.S. decision to arm it with heavy weapons to fight the Islamic State group.

The YPG militia says the decision is “historic” and a “sign of confidence” in the group, in a statement released Wednesday.

Turkey’s deputy Prime Minister denounced the decision as “unacceptable” and said it “amounts to support to a terror organization.”

The YPG says the U.S. commitment to the group, and its umbrella coalition the Syrian Democratic Forces, will allow it to expand its operations against IS. It says the decision is a refutation of the “distortions” likening the YPG to a terror organization.