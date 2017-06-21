Home WORLD Kushner Arrives To Try For Israeli-Palestinian Breakthrough
Kushner Arrives To Try For Israeli-Palestinian Breakthrough
Kushner Arrives To Try For Israeli-Palestinian Breakthrough

Kushner Arrives To Try For Israeli-Palestinian Breakthrough

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and chief Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner, has arrived for a daylong visit aimed at restarting long-dormant Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Kushner touched down Wednesday for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump has tasked Kushner with the ambitious goal of laying the groundwork for what he calls the “ultimate deal.” Deep divisions between the sides remain, clouding the chances of significant breakthroughs.

This month marked the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Mideast war – a seminal event in which Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. The Palestinians claim these areas for a future independent state.  After two decades of failed U.S.-led peace efforts, Palestinian statehood seems distant. Envoy Jason Greenblatt has already made several visits.

