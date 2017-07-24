Kushner Leaves Capitol After Interview On Russia

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law has concluded his meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Jared Kushner left the private meeting around 12:25 p.m., nearly three hours after it began. A man tried to hand him a Russian flag and police stopped him.

In a written statement released before the committee meeting, Kushner said he never colluded with Russians looking to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton and does not know of anyone who did. He disclosed four interactions with Russians during the campaign and transition, saying he had nothing to hide. Those were with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., a Russian banker and a Russian lawyer said to have damaging information about Clinton. Kushner was to meet Tuesday with the House intelligence committee.