Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

(AP) – Kuwait’s ruling emir has left his country to head to Saudi Arabia as he tries to mediate an end to the diplomatic standoff over Qatar.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah flew out of Kuwait City on Tuesday afternoon, heading for Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Sabah’s court described the trip as a “brotherly visit.” However, a lot is at stake.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and are now attempting to isolate it. They allege Qatar funds terror groups, something Qatar denies. They also say Qatar worries more about maintaining good ties with Iran than with its Sunni Arab neighbors. Qatar already has said it wants Kuwait to mediate the rift. An Omani diplomat also has been in Qatar.