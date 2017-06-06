Home Uncategorized Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
Uncategorized
0

Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

0
0

Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

Britain London Bridge Attack
now playing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC
now playing

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER
now playing

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton
now playing

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

ROADS AND BRIDGES OVERPASSES
now playing

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

putin-russian-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking

(AP) – Kuwait’s ruling emir has left his country to head to Saudi Arabia as he tries to mediate an end to the diplomatic standoff over Qatar.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah flew out of Kuwait City on Tuesday afternoon, heading for Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.  Sheikh Sabah’s court described the trip as a “brotherly visit.” However, a lot is at stake.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and are now attempting to isolate it. They allege Qatar funds terror groups, something Qatar denies. They also say Qatar worries more about maintaining good ties with Iran than with its Sunni Arab neighbors.  Qatar already has said it wants Kuwait to mediate the rift. An Omani diplomat also has been in Qatar.

Related posts:

  1. Qatar Sports Network Blocked In UAE
  2. Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror
Related Posts
Greg Gianforte, Susan Gianforte

Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much

Zack Cantu 0

Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai

jsalinas 0
ZZ Top ListenToWin-KURV-799×418

ZZ Top – Listen to Win!

Adrianna Ruiz 0
Close

Share this video