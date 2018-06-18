La Joya-Area Farmer Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

The prize for delivering the first harvested bale of cotton in the U.S. this year goes to Wesley Vanderpool. The bale weighed in at 2-thousand-40 pounds and was delivered to the Willacy Co-op in Sebastian at 3:30 last Wednesday afternoon.

The cotton was grown on and picked from a field about 3 miles west of La Joya. For his efforts, Vanderpool will be awarded 3-thousand dollars. Once it’s ginned, the bale will be delivered to the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce, which will hold its traditional First Bale auction and scholarship fundraiser in September.

The scholarship money will go to students pursuing an agriculture-related degree at Texas State Technical College.